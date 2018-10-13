Non-profit in Camilla looking to help storm victims

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - Many stores and fast food restaurants are closed in Camilla due to the massive power outages, and some community members said it leaves many South Georgians looking for help.
A member of a non-profit organization called, 'Growth and Development" said he and several other men are working on providing support to those in need.
The ‘Righteous Men’ said since it’s been difficult for people to find water or food, they will arrange a donation event in the coming days.
“We’re looking to do all the righteous things that’s suppose to be done. You know it’s a blessing and steps...it’s a thousand miles to this journey and we’re just really stepping out right now on faith. And if I can help get the guys together, I would love to do that,” said Larry Hopkins, organizer with Growth and Development.
Now Hopkins said in the meantime, if you are in need of immediate assistance call, 229-422-3887.
