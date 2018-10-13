Non-profit in Camilla looking to help storm victims

Officials said much of Camilla is without power, which includes restaurants. (Source: WALB)
By Asia Wilson | October 12, 2018 at 9:00 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 9:00 PM

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - Many stores and fast food restaurants are closed in Camilla due to the massive power outages, and some community members said it leaves many South Georgians looking for help.

A member of a non-profit organization called, 'Growth and Development" said he and several other men are working on providing support to those in need.

Larry Hopkins, organizer of Growth and Development. (Source: WALB)
The ‘Righteous Men’ said since it’s been difficult for people to find water or food, they will arrange a donation event in the coming days.

“We’re looking to do all the righteous things that’s suppose to be done. You know it’s a blessing and steps...it’s a thousand miles to this journey and we’re just really stepping out right now on faith. And if I can help get the guys together, I would love to do that,” said Larry Hopkins, organizer with Growth and Development.

Now Hopkins said in the meantime, if you are in need of immediate assistance call, 229-422-3887.

