A long awaited weekend of Fall Weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Long awaited seasonal conditions are on tap for the weekend. Abundant sunshine with cool mornings in the 50s and pleasant afternoons as highs reach upper 70s low 80s.
Next week brings a warming trend and chances of rain. Southerly flow returns allowing temperatures to moderate above average as highs top mid-upper 80s and lows mid-upper 60s. As a front moves in and stalls across the region more clouds and for now a slight chance of rain through the week.
