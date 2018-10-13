Hutchinson KIA and Toyota feed 400 in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hutchinson Kia of Albany & Toyota stepped up giving back to 400 people in Albany this Saturday.
Staff say they realize the difficulty this storm have caused on families so they grilled out and gave refreshments at the Albany Civic Center parking lot from 10-2.
“Everybody is going through something, we are as well but it was a time to reach out to help others that may be doing a little less fortunate then us right now,” said Jeremy Jones, with Hutchinson KIA.
Dozens of residents were able to enjoy a hot meal and get some fresh air.
