Faith-based organizations untie to help

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - 50 Faith-based organizations around South Georgia gathered for a Disaster Meeting.
They came up with a compiled list of all their resources and how they can help their community recover.
Sherrell Byrd with COAD Disaster Response said the faith-based organizations will have a significant impact on how quickly Albany can recover.
“The first people that jump in and respond in times like this and they’ll typically respond with shelter, feeding the community, providing whatever resource they can,” said Byrd.
COAD will release their plan of action within the next few days.
