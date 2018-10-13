Dougherty County Storm Briefing

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Officials met Saturday for another briefing on the damage from Hurricane Michael.
The mayor praised God, first responders and the community for helping clean up.
He encouraged citizens to have a positive attitude during the this process.
Chairman Chris Cohilas said there’s still a lot of work to be done but they have seen significant progress in 48 hours.
The National guard is in town, and G-DOT reps are helping with traffic and public safety.
Officials said they are concentrating on the basics.
“We understand that anxiety and that worry and that concern. We are doing everything we can do get as many resources as possible,” said Cohilas.
The EOC center is still open and available for anyone who is in need of additional services.
Albany utilities has linemen on the ground from sun-up to sundown trying to restore power on hundreds of streets throughout the city.
As of Saturday 13,700 are with power.
They have 30 primary circuits that are energized and 22 that are not and they hope to have all the primary circuits energized today.
After the primaries are complete they will move on to residential neighborhoods.
Albany City Manger asks the citizens to stay patient as they are doing everything they can to restore power and steer clear of power lines.
“Please do not cut, push pile, on any kind of line even if you don’t think it’s live or an electric line,if it’s a line it’s important,” said Sharon Subadan, City Manager.
The city has 184 linemen out and are expecting more in the coming to days to arrive from out of town.
