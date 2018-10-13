Conservative opposition party wins Czech Senate election

FILE-In this Friday Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis votes during the first day of local and first round of the elections for Parliament's upper house, the Senate, in Pruhonice near Prague, Czech Republic. Babis' party is facing a strong challenge from the opposition in the second round of the elections for Parliament's upper house. (Ondrej Deml/File/CTK via AP) (Ondrej Deml)