Complete power outages across Seminole County

SEMINOLE CO., GA (WALB) - Seminole County was one of the areas that was hit the hardest in Southwest Georgia by Hurricane Michael. Crews have been out since Wednesday doing their best to clear the major roads, and make the county safe.
Even two days later, 100 percent of Seminole County is still without power.
Many residents said it looks like we took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael. For the most part, if the trees weren’t split in half by the winds, then they were uprooted like these trees.
Travis Brooks, Seminole County EMA Director said this area is in “complete devastation.” With hundreds of power lines down and thousands of fallen trees he has no idea when power will be restored.
However, he said crews have been out since Wednesday doing their very best to clear the roads and fix the power lines.
Brooks said the process has been slow because “we were basically wiped out by the storm.”
Van Eakin, Decatur County PIO said the average wind speeds in both counties were 80 MPH with wind gusts up to 115 MPH. It will take a while until people in Seminole County have power again, but just remember crews are working tirelessly to put this town back together.
