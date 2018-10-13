Baker County officials looks to GEMA for help after Hurricane Michael

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - The Baker County Manager said the entire county is 100 percent without power and water and now they’re working hard to bring immediate help.
Due to the massive destruction in the County, the Emergency Management Director said GEMA arrived to help set up support pods with meals ready to eat.
GEMA representatives said they have three 18-wheeler trucks filled with food, drinks, and supplies.
Officials said nearly 500 lineman with Georgia Power are on the way to restore power in Baker County.
The manager said they are also working on setting up distribution centers at seven locations throughout Newton and Baker County as soon as possible.
“We have one truck load of water that came in this morning at 7:30. We have a couple of distribution centers for that. We have pods that have been ordered. We will have tarps, food, the MRE’s, and water coming in,” said Sherry Bailey, EMA Director with Baker County.
The City of Newton’s water systems are also down and they’re working with GEMA to receive a generator that will pump the water wells.
Right now, they currently have two water distribution centers, one at Patmos Freewill Baptist Church and the other at the East Baker Center.
As for the support pods with meals ready to eat, I’m told those seven locations will be identified later Friday or early Saturday.
