3 arrested, 1 wanted for murder in Albany homicide

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department said three people have been arrested for murder in an Albany homicide and officers are still searching for a fourth suspect.
APD said Demondarrius Hicks, Jo-Torius Cox, and McKeal Lamar Jr., have all been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Kartavious Marquis Jones, 24.
Jones was found dead at Crawford Drive and Mitchell Avenue the morning of October 9.
Police are still looking for a fourth suspect, Ja’Marrie Harvey, 23.
Harvey is also facing charges for felony murder and aggravated assault in Jones' death.
The Albany Police Department’s Investigations Division is asking for your help with any information that could help them find Harvey.
Harvey’s last known address was on Marietta Street in Camilla. Police said he is about 6′ and weighs about 164 pounds.
Anyone who has any information on Jones' death or Harvey’s whereabouts is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or APD investigators at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
