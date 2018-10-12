Water is major concern for city after hurricane

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany is asking residents to conserve water.
This need for water comes as over half of the city’s operational wells are out of service after the hurricane.
Over 100 crews and linemen have come to Albany to help in storm relief efforts, and even more are coming tomorrow morning.
Water continues to be one of the biggest challenges the City of Albany is facing in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
On an average basis, the city usually uses 16 operational wells for drinking water. Yesterday, the city had about two or three.
Now, the city has 10 wells back up and running.
But there is still a major concern when it comes to the drinking water.
When the wells get low, they take the water out of the towers.
When the water is taken out of the towers, the towers get too low and you lose your water service, which is why city officials are asking that you please conserve water.
They have also issued a boiling water precautionary notice, but the operational wells are not the only problem.
“We do have a system wide sanitary sewer outage. We have 108 lift stations, several of them are out of power,” said City Manager, Sharon Subadan.
The lift stations need extra pumps and generators.
They do run on power, so without that and enough generators, the pumps will not be able to work.
The city’s waste water treatment plant is back up and running now.
The city will continue to try to get pumps and backup generators out to the wells and the lift stations.
