Turner Co. to distribute water to residents

TURNER CO., GA (WALB) - A water distribution tank will be set up to give water to Turner County residents, according to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The water distribution tank will be set up at East Washington and North Main in the Dollar General parking lot, the post stated.
Residents can bring containers to fill if water is needed, starting Friday at 1 p.m.
Turner officials are working to set up more distribution systems, the post stated.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.