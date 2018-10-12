Trojans playing for the heart of Lee County Saturday

Leesburg, GA (WALB) - Football is nothing if not a break from reality, and the reality here in Lee County has been devastation.
Hurricane Michael struck on Wednesday night leaving most of these players and coaches that haven’t been able to practice since Tuesday without power, some even still without water, but come Saturday none will be without football, and that’s because taking this game away from these kids would be a punishment, and haven’t they been through enough already?
“A tree fell through our house and another tree is on top of my grandparents' house," said senior defensive back Christopher Jackson at Friday’s practice.
"We’re just trying to stay positive, we know that God’s going to get us through and we’re trying to make sure we do everything we can. It’s more of a distraction from that, this is like my little place to get away from everything, keep me away from all the stress, I know my mind is on football all the time.”
“It’s been tough the last few days, we’ve got several that have’nt slept much, we’ve got some who have not had any water. We’ve got some who’ve been working non-stop in yards," admitted head coach Dean Fabrizio.
"This is the hand we’ve been dealt, and like I just talked to the kids about we’re happy everybody’s safe thats the main thing.”
“(We have to) come out here and play that game tomorrow, make sure we come home with the W then we can worry about the storm and stuff, beat Northside, come back and do what we have to do," said senior wide receiver Artavious Warren.
The defending state champions have faced several challenges this season, none like they’ll feel this Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans take on Northside, Warner Robins on the road, its a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
Please click here to see where and when other teams throughout South Georgia are playing with most games being affected by the storm.
