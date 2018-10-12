Open businesses following Hurricane Michael

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - A number of businesses are opening back up following Hurricane Michael’s wrath across Southwest Georgia.
WALB is compiling a list of openings based on viewer reports.
Officials with Waffle House said all of their locations are open, however they will be following local curfews.
Here is the list of business openings:
ALBANY:
- Cracker Barrel
- Eggs Up Grill
- Homerun Foods (Dawson Rd and N Westover Blvd)
- Krystal’s (Dawson Rd)
- McDonald’s (N Slappey Blvd)
- Murphy USA (Ledo Rd)
- O’reilly Auto Parts (Slappey Blvd)
- Pilot Travel Center (Highway 300/Cordele Rd)
- Powersports Plus
- Prince Chevrolet
- Publix
- Target
- Walgreens (Dawson Rd)
- Walmart (Ledo Rd and Cordele Rd)
- Woodalls (N. Jefferson St and Slappey Blvd)
LEESBURG:
- Flash Foods
- Mike’s Country Store
- Publix
MOULTRIE:
- Mike’s Country Store
TIFTON:
- Publix
- Walmart
WALB will update this list throughout the day as we receive more reports on open businesses.
