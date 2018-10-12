Miller County sees damage to agriculture

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael has put a major strain on crops around Georgia such as cotton and peanuts.
Miller county is known for their agriculture. Farmers say it is going to take months before they can recover from the damage that Hurricane Michael left. EMA Director Cory Thomas says farmers are most upset about their cotton and peanut crops.
“Our farmers are devastated. Especially with their cotton crops and peanut crops. They are the backbone of our entire country. They feed our country, our community, our state, and our nation. Our community needs to rally together behind these farmers. The biggest thing they can do is pray for them.”
Thomas says the damage that Michael left here in the town of Colquitt is like nothing he has ever seen before.
