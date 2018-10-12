Long awaited Fall temps arrive

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Finally it’s going to feel like Fall across SWGA. For the first time this season lows drop into the 50s for a rather cool start Friday and Saturday. This kicks off some fantastic fall conditions through the weekend. Abundant sunshine, low humidity and highs upper 70s to mid 80s will make for a few delightful days.
As humidity creeps back so will chances of rain and slightly warmer temperatures. Look for those changes Sunday into early week.
