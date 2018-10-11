Hurricane Michael causes wide-spread damage in Randolph County, GA

RANDOLPH COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - With daylight comes a better view of the damage left behind from Hurricane Michael.
In Randolph County, Georgia the area experienced wide-spread damage.
60-plus mile per hour winds uprooted trees and some people say Michael was far worse than they ever could imagine. Crews started early this morning to clean up the area.
Clean-up began in Cuthbert, Georgia. The small city in Randolph County was almost no match compared to Hurricane Michael.
The damage shows the power of the storm as it tore through Cuthbert Georgia. Trees this size and bigger lining the streets, all toppled over.
“Cuthbert is pretty torn up,” says Cuthbert resident, Sheryl Green.
Greene and her husband watched as the wind shattered their storefront window.
Debris is left scattered around the downtown square, power lines are down, and roads are impassable.
For other residents, unimaginable damage is right in their own backyard. Jill Collier/ Lives in Randolph County
“At first we heard cracking, and then it was like, boom, boom!," says Randolph County resident, Jill Collier.
Collier says she and her husband watched as conditions Wednesday night quickly deteriorated around them.
“We had bright lights shining out here. I said Lord, just keep us safe and look down over us,” says Collier.
There were no injuries to the family, but their sidewalk was left split, power lines were knocked down and trees barreled not only through their home, but cars, pools, sheds..
An unexpected disaster.. so widespread, Collier says not even their home insurance will fully cover..
“Including the trees tearing up the asphalt, it’s going to take thousands and thousands of dollars,” says Collier.
Hurricane Michael left a deep cut for some of the residents, but they say the process of rebuilding starts now.
“We’ll make it through,” says Cuthbert.
City officials describe the county as having mass destruction and are advising residents to stay off the roads as clean up continues.
Also, the majority of the entire county is without power. It could be up to a week before it is fully restored.
