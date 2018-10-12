Cold front ushers in first Fall weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - In the wake of Tropical Storm Michael now over Virginia, a cold front is finally ushering in some actual Fall weather. The arrived just in time to push Michael away. Clouds are clearing and northeasterly winds are filtering in much cooler air into SWGA. Tonight will be the coolest of the season so far as lows drop into the low to mid 50s.
Looking ahead near perfect Fall weather brings abundant sunshine and seasonable temperatures with lows in the mid 50s and highs upper 70s to mid 80s through the weekend. Isolated showers and slightly warmer temperatures creep back early next week.
