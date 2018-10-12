Camilla businesses concerned with looters after Hurricane Michael

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - As many cities and counties are without power, lights, and food, some businesses in Mitchell County are concerned about possible looters.
WALB’s News 10′s Asia Wilson talked with business owners in Camilla who said they’ve already had this happen.
The Meal Food Mart and the Wash Box Coin Laundry in Camilla were both completely damaged during Hurricane Michael. Since the damage destroyed the facility, they said some people took items from what’s left.
Mike Patel owns the Meal Food Mart.
He said Camilla Police told them some items were taken from the store.
Patel said his staff has removed some things from the store, but some of it they’ve had to give away to those in the community.
Now a sales consultant who has laundry machines in the Wash Box said immediately after the storm hit, they took out all coins from the machines to prevent looters from stealing coins.
Friday, his team worked to take out machines so the equipment wouldn’t be vandalized.
“The owners came by and got all of the coin boxes and that kind of helps discourage the vandalism. And then we’re getting the equipment out so their won’t be any vandalism,” said Jimmy Rogers, Sales Consultant with Southern Automatic Machine.
Now Patel tells me if someone is in need of food, instead of taking items, it’s best to contact them and they will donate snacks to folks in the community.
Representatives from both businesses said if you have a business that has been damaged, it’s best to board your property to prevent looters from coming in.
