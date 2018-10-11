Woman recovering from polio-like disease that has seen strange spike in some states

PARKER, CO (KMGH/CNN) - It’s a one in a million disease, that has somehow infected people in Colorado this year at a rate almost triple that.
Hannah McNeil had the misfortune of being one of the unlucky 14 diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in the state this year.
The disease primarily attacks motor skills and has been compared to polio.
It has largely affected an unusually large cluster of children there, who have the same strain of enterovirus, a precursor illness.
AFM can change their lives forever. Some children are left permanently paralyzed
McNeil, however, is one of the few adult cases.
“I had a cold for about a week,” she said.
One night in August she went to bed, and when she woke up, she couldn’t move.
“I was trying to move my toes and my feet and nothing would happen,” she said. “I knew what I wanted to do. But just I couldn't pull my leg, couldn't take a step
She was rushed to the hospital
“And that’s when they diagnosed me with acute flaccid myelitis,” she said.
She had been temporarily paralyzed her from the waist down.
“It’s scary. You don’t prepare yourself for it,” she said. “I still don’t have all my leg strength, which is why I’m in a wheelchair.”
McNeil is one of only 38 total cases of the spinal disease in 16 states this year. Colorado’s concentration of 14 of them has baffled doctors.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever have to go through,” she said.
Through treatment and lots of rehab, she's making progress.
“Shoot two months ago, I couldn't walk,” she said. “Now I can in my walker.”
Doctors note that all recoveries are different.
McNeil is intent on making hers a quick and full one.
“I have to get on my feet. I have a horse to ride. I have hair to do,” she said. “I have so much life to live, so this isn’t going to stop me now.”
Minnesota has notably also seen a spike in the disease.
Copyright 2018 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved.