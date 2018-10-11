Wastewater spill reported in Indian Creek

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The City of Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant has reported a major spill of wastewater that occurred upstream of the Indian Creek.
The spill date occurred Thursday morning at 12:30 a.m. and lasted until 5 a.m., according to officials.
The spill occurred at the lift station near Richey Lane in Douglas.
The spill was caused by a downed power line from Hurricane Michael.
Approximately 26,000 gallons were reported to have spilled, officials said.
As a precaution, it is recommended that the public have no contact with the affected stream water until after Oct. 25.
City of Douglas technicians will be sampling the waterway both upstream and downstream of the spill to ensure that the water quality has not been adversely affected, officials said.
Sampling will be conducted for dissolved oxygen concentration, fecal coli-form bacteria, pH, and temperature.
