Israeli court: NZ activists must pay for Lorde cancellation

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2014, file photo, singer Lorde poses for photographers during an promotional event in Hong Kong. An Israeli court has ordered two New Zealand women to pay over $12,000 in damages for allegedly helping persuade the pop singer Lorde to cancel a performance in Israel. The suit was filed under a law that allows civil lawsuits against anyone who calls for a boycott against Israel. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) (Vincent Yu)