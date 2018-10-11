Curfew issued for Dougherty Co.

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - A curfew has been issued for Dougherty County, beginning Thursday night.
The curfew, issued by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, goes into effect at 9 p.m. and goes through 5 a.m.
All restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores will be closing at 9 p.m.
Only hospitals and emergency stations will be opened.
The curfew is until Oct. 15.
Officials will reevaluate on Oct. 15 what roads need to be cleared.
Citizens are required to remain off public roadways unless travelling is needed for medical attention or to and from work.
The reason for the curfew is to keep roadways open for public safety and public works, according to Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County sheriff.
Law enforcement has been investigating case of broken business and cars since Hurricane Michael went through the area.
