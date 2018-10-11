Albany, Dawson and Sasser issue boil water notice

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany has issued a boil water notice following widespread power outages.
The widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Michael has caused water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels, city officials said.
When this occurs, a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system, according to city officials.
In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.
The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.
The cities of Dawson, Sasser and Bronwood also issued a boil water notice, according to Jon Beragozza, water and waste superintendent.
