South GA softball 1st round postseason finals
By Theo Dorsey | October 9, 2018 at 9:48 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 9:48 PM

(WALB) - It’s the middle of October, which means High School softball has entered the postseason. It’s win or go home time for South Georgia softball programs, here’s the pairings and results from the first round:

GHSA

7A

  • Cherokee @ Colquitt County
  • Etowah @ Lowndes

6A

  • Coffee @ Forest Park
  • FINAL: Lee county sweeps Stephenson (19-2, 17-0)

5A

  • FINAL: Bainbridge sweeps Ola (7-2, 1-0)
  • Thomas County Central @ Union Grove

4A

  • Luella @ Cairo

3A

  • FINAL: Crisp County sweeps Central Macon (17-2, 13-0)
  • FINAL: Cook sweeps Jackson (15-0, 8-0)
  • Worth County @ Pike County

2A

  • FINAL: Harlem sweeps Thomasville (5-2, 11-2)
  • FINAL: Berrien sweeps Jefferson County (13-5, 17-0)
  • Brooks County  @ Screven County
  • Westside Augusta @ Fiztgerald

A

  • Seminole County (Bye)
  • Schley County (Bye)
  • Washington-Wilkes  @ Baconton Charter
  • Lanier County sweeps Wheller County (13-3, 7-1)
  • ACE Charter def. Miller County in three (7-6, 3-9, 10-0)

GISA

AAA

  • Southland (Bye)
  • Valwood (Bye)
  • Tiftarea @ Bulloch
  • Deerfield-Windsor @ Heritage

AA

  • Westwood (Bye)
  • Southwest Georgia (Bye)
  • Crisp Academy @ Gatewood

