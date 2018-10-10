South GA softball 1st round postseason finals

(WALB) - It’s the middle of October, which means High School softball has entered the postseason. It’s win or go home time for South Georgia softball programs, here’s the pairings and results from the first round:
7A
- Cherokee @ Colquitt County
- Etowah @ Lowndes
6A
- Coffee @ Forest Park
- FINAL: Lee county sweeps Stephenson (19-2, 17-0)
5A
- FINAL: Bainbridge sweeps Ola (7-2, 1-0)
- Thomas County Central @ Union Grove
4A
- Luella @ Cairo
3A
- FINAL: Crisp County sweeps Central Macon (17-2, 13-0)
- FINAL: Cook sweeps Jackson (15-0, 8-0)
- Worth County @ Pike County
2A
- FINAL: Harlem sweeps Thomasville (5-2, 11-2)
- FINAL: Berrien sweeps Jefferson County (13-5, 17-0)
- Brooks County @ Screven County
- Westside Augusta @ Fiztgerald
A
- Seminole County (Bye)
- Schley County (Bye)
- Washington-Wilkes @ Baconton Charter
- Lanier County sweeps Wheller County (13-3, 7-1)
- ACE Charter def. Miller County in three (7-6, 3-9, 10-0)
AAA
- Southland (Bye)
- Valwood (Bye)
- Tiftarea @ Bulloch
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Heritage
AA
- Westwood (Bye)
- Southwest Georgia (Bye)
- Crisp Academy @ Gatewood
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.