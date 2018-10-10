Power outages, damage reports due to Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
Residents and city officials have already reported damage in several parts of SWGA.
DECATUR COUNTY:
According to the Georgia Power Outage Map, more than 4,000 customers are without power in the Bainbridge area.
The town of Brinson is completely without power until after the storm.
THOMASVILLE:
City of Thomasville utilities officials said the number of outages and exact locations are not known but the outages are impacting homes and traffic lights. Nearly 300 customers without power between Pelham and Thomasville.
