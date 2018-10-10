Hurricane Michael could threaten South GA Pecan harvest

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Pecan growers are anxiously awaiting Hurricane Michael because it could potentially destroy all of the pecan crops.
With wind speeds of more than 70 miles an hour, this could be problematic to the trees, breaking the limbs.
Pecan Farmer Roy Goodson said his crops have not had damaging winds like this in over 10 years and this could ruin his harvest.
“There’s not anything you can do. Just hope for the best and that the good lord shines on you,” said Goodson.
Goodson said all they can do right now is deal with whatever comes next.
