Hurricane Michael will impact South Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - HURRICANE WARNING/TROPICAL STORM WARNING/FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Wednesday 2AM Advisory indicates an historical event unfolding as Michael becomes an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 130mph winds. Michael continues north near 12mph with additional strengthening possible before landfall in the Florida Panhandle or the Big Bend area later today. Hurricane conditions and tropical storm conditions will spread into SGA with an increased threat for isolated tornadoes into Wednesday evening.
Conditions will rapidly deteriorate as the storm moves inland. As Michael churns northward into the area damaging winds, rainfall of 4″-8″ possibly higher and isolated tornadoes are expected. Downed trees and power lines will likely result in widespread power outages for an extended period and with very heavy rain flash flooding is possible.
Michael rapidly pushes away from SGA Thursday. Still a few showers early Friday as a cold front arrives. It’ll clear us out and usher in the long awaited Fall air. Seasonal temperatures finally arrive with highs low 80s and lows in the 50s.
