Gender X: New York City now recognizes third gender

(RNN) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed a bill that adds a third gender category on birth certificates issued in the Big Apple.
In addition to the "M" for male and "F" for female, the new non-binary identity category is called “X.” It’s for people who do not consider their gender male or female.
Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker, a transgender activist in the city, hailed the move.
“This change may seem small, but this is monumental for so many people and I am so glad new generations will not have to endure such indignities," said Walker, who co-founded the New York Transgender Advocacy Group. “I am proud of New York City for protecting and advancing LGBTQ rights and deeply grateful to all the people that have advocated for the change.”
New York City residents can now submit an affidavit asking for a change in their gender identity.
