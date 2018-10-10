Tropical storm conditions are expected by this afternoon and hurricane conditions by this evening. Winds 50 to 75 mph and a few weak Tornadoes are possible. Very heavy rain is expected overnight with Tropical storm conditions. 4 to 8 inches of rain is possible. Rain quickly ends Thursday morning, winds relax by afternoon. It will be warm and humid until a cold front arrives by late afternoon. Much cooler starts in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Highs may stay shy of 80 with full sunshine. More seasonable weather takes over early next week. -