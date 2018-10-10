Curfew in effect for Turner Co. ahead of Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Officials in Turner County have announced a curfew for residents ahead of Hurricane Michael.
It begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will last into the day Thursday, until officials can assess the impact of Michael for those areas.
All residents are asked to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Michael’s sustained winds were 145 mph and the storm was moving north at 13 mph.
Hurricane Michael is expected to make impact on the Florida panhandle near Panama City on Wednesday in the early afternoon.
