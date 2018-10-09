Valwood Valiants playing Ray Gordon Strong

HAHIRA, GA (WALB) - The Valwood community is showering senior Ray Gordon with prayers and love as he battles a couple blood clots in his pulmonary arteries.
Gordon is receiving treatment at Shands Cancer Hospital in Gainesville.
He may not be suiting up with the Vailiants, but the team is decked out is RG1 gear.
Valwood has helmet stickers in support of the senior. They want to let Ray know he's present with them even from Florida.
They’ve also been selling RG1 Strong wristbands for 3 dollars with all proceeds supporting the Gordon family.
One football mom who is helping with fundraising efforts says it’s unnerving to think that Gordon played the first 3 games of the season with the blood clots.
“We did not know, so that’s scary," said Melanie Moorman who is helping with fundraising efforts.
"And with the recent death of the Pike County student. It makes you appreciate your kids, but it also makes you pray a little bit harder for them when they’re on the field. That’s for sure.”
The Gordon Family is using the money for medical expenses and travel back and forth to Gainsville to visit Ray.
