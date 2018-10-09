Tips to keep your cell phone charged during a hurricane

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Now is the time to prepare for Hurricane Michael and possibly the most important tool you have is your cell phone. But keeping your battery from dying when and if the electric goes out can be tough.
Here are a few tips to get more juice out of your cell phone or tablet during the storm.
First off, don’t damage your battery by leaving it plugged in too long. You may think that helps, but it can actually reduce the life of your battery. Also, leave your device on. It can actually take more battery power turning it on and off. Wait for your battery to go down to 10 percent before charging it up.
You can also get more bang out of your battery by turning your screen to the lowest dimming setting possible. You should also turn off any location-based services to keep your phone from constantly trying to track your location. Also turn off push notifications, which can also drain your battery. Finally, turn off wi-fi if you’re not using it. Your phone uses a lot of battery power while searching for a wi-fi signal.
To stay ahead of Hurricane Michael, be sure to download the WALB First Alert Weather app, available on Android and iOS.
The app is a free download from the Google Play and Apple App Store.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.