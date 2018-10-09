TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/08/18): Patriots shutout Shaw, again

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Westover needed a region win this past Friday night, and they gave visiting Shaw much more than the Raiders could handle.
The dominance on homecoming earned the Patriots the high school football team of the week.
Westover shutout Shaw 51-0 at Hugh Mills Stadium Friday night.
That gives the Patriots two straight shutouts in its series vs. Shaw.
It also evened Westover’s region record at (2-2).
The Patriots offense and defense complimented each other brilliantly.
In the midst of the shutout, Westover’s 51 points are the third most in school history.
“Over the past 3 weeks we’ve thrown the ball for over 300 yards," said Head coach Olten Downs. "They’ve connected very well. We;ve threw all spring and summer long so its good to see them starting to really get into a groove and be able to have that type of success. The only thing I told the guys is, we got stopped a couple times, we could’ve had the most points in school history. But we’re just thankful for the win.”
The School record is 74 set back in 1989.
The patriots enter the week preparing for a road match with the No. 2 team in the region Carver, Columbus.
