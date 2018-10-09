Shelters open ahead of Hurricane Michael

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael is expected to be a major hurricane as it makes landfall Wednesday evening.
Ahead of the storm, several locations in Southwest Georgia have announced the opening of shelters in the area for those who need a safe place to go during the storm.
As of right now, the following locations are opening as shelters:
Dougherty County:
- Albany Family Worship Center: 3024 Kensington Court. (229) 434-0342 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
- Bethesda Baptist Church: 6411 Newton Road. (229) 483-1903 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
- Union Baptist Church: 214 East Oglethorpe Boulevard. (229) 436-9375 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
Lee County:
- First Baptist Church of Leesburg: 135 Main Street East. (229) 759-6576 (opening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday)
Thomas County:
- First Baptist Church of Thomasville: 210 North Broad Street. (229) 228-6800 (opening at 4 p.m. on Tuesday)
- Friendship Baptist Church: 4050 Monroe Street. (229) 226-5696 (opening at 5 p.m. on Wednesday)
Tift County:
- Omega Baptist Church: 219 Oak Street. (229) 528-4920
- First United Methodist Church of Tifton: 107 12th Street West. (229) 382-6100 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
Worth County comfort stations:
- Sumner Headstart: Located at City Hall at 704 Walnut Street in Sumner (opening at 8 p.m. on Tuesday)
- Warwick United Methodist Church: 199 Magnolia Street in Warwick. (229) 535-6558 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
- Pine Forest Baptist Church: 601 Pine Forest Road in Ty Ty. (229) 776-3383 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
- Henry Hall Woolard Center: Located at 709 West Wallace Street in Sylvester. (229) 776-0957 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
- Greater New Birth Missionary Baptist Church: 210 East Street in Sylvester. (229) 777-8066 (opened on Tuesday)
Red Cross shelters (for those who want to evacuate):
- Shirley Winston Recreation Center: 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, GA 31907 (opening Tuesday at 5 p.m.)
- South Bibb Recreation Center: 7034 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216 (opening on Tuesday at 4 p.m.)
