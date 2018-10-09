Shelters open ahead of Hurricane Michael

Several locations will be open in Southwest Georgia ahead of Hurricane Michael. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | October 9, 2018 at 6:48 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 7:43 PM

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael is expected to be a major hurricane as it makes landfall Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the storm, several locations in Southwest Georgia have announced the opening of shelters in the area for those who need a safe place to go during the storm.

As of right now, the following locations are opening as shelters:

Dougherty County:

  • Albany Family Worship Center: 3024 Kensington Court. (229) 434-0342 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
  • Bethesda Baptist Church: 6411 Newton Road. (229) 483-1903 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
  • Union Baptist Church: 214 East Oglethorpe Boulevard. (229) 436-9375 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)

Lee County:

  • First Baptist Church of Leesburg: 135 Main Street East. (229) 759-6576 (opening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday)

Thomas County:

  • First Baptist Church of Thomasville: 210 North Broad Street. (229) 228-6800 (opening at 4 p.m. on Tuesday)
  • Friendship Baptist Church:  4050 Monroe Street. (229) 226-5696 (opening at 5 p.m. on Wednesday)  

Tift County:

  • Omega Baptist Church:  219 Oak Street. (229) 528-4920 
  • First United Methodist Church of Tifton:  107 12th Street West. (229) 382-6100 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)

Worth County comfort stations:

  • Sumner Headstart: Located at City Hall at 704 Walnut Street in Sumner (opening at 8 p.m. on Tuesday)
  • Warwick United Methodist Church: 199 Magnolia Street in Warwick. (229) 535-6558 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
  • Pine Forest Baptist Church:  601 Pine Forest Road in Ty Ty. (229) 776-3383 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)
  • Henry Hall Woolard Center: Located at 709 West Wallace Street in Sylvester.  (229) 776-0957 (opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday)  
  • Greater New Birth Missionary Baptist Church: 210 East Street in Sylvester. (229) 777-8066 (opened on Tuesday)   

Red Cross shelters (for those who want to evacuate):

  • Shirley Winston Recreation Center:  5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, GA 31907 (opening Tuesday at 5 p.m.)
  • South Bibb Recreation Center: 7034 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216 (opening on Tuesday at 4 p.m.) 

