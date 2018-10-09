Saints' Brees becomes NFL's all-time yards passing leader

In a victory at Atlanta earlier this season, Brees broke Brett Favre's career record of 6,300 completions. Brees still needs 42 touchdown passes to surpass Manning's record of 539, something the Saints quarterback could achieve next season if he maintains his current level of play. But Brees also would have to outpace New England's Tom Brady, who has 500 TD passes, the only active player with more than Brees in that category. Brees threw No. 499 in the third quarter on Monday night.