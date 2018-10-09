Russian influence rising in Balkans, Baltics, Central Europe

In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik, right, waits at a polling station in the Bosnian town of Laktasi, northwest of Sarajevo, Bosnia. Just days before a crucial vote, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik traveled to Russia to a Formula One race, not because he’s a fan but for another meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the Russian influence is the most obvious in the Balkans, an upsurge of populism in Central Europe has also played into Moscow’s hands, providing sympathetic political parties and politicians across the continent, including in European Union nations Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (AP)