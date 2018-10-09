Rib showdown to ignite for sixth year

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Modern Gas' sixth annual Rib Showdown is set to kick-off soon.
Partnering with the Alzheimer's Association for the fifth year in a row, a portion of the earnings raised will go directly to the cause.
The showdown is a family-friendly environment filled with food, live music along side DJ Dollar bill, a cornhole tournament and the Walk to End Alzheimers.
“Our event is supposed to be a fun event, you know if the guy can’t afford to have this super-duper grill, he just has a good barbecue grill in his back yard that he thinks that he can make the best spare ribs or the best baby-back ribs in town and he wants to compete and has an opportunity to come win $500,” said Mark Holloway, Modern Gas president.
The cook-off will start around 1 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
There is fee to enter the grill competition and cornhole tournament.
The Alzheimer’s Walk will kick-off at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.