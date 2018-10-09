Lee Co. sheriff warns mobile home residents ahead of Michael

A mobile home in Lee County. (Source: WALB)
By Madison McClung | October 9, 2018 at 6:33 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 6:33 PM

LEE., GA (WALB) - Lee County has twelve mobile homes and Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals warns anyone living in a mobile home should find a safe place to go ahead of Hurricane Michael.

During Tuesday’s Lee County storm briefing, law officials talked about the importance of safety of mobile home residents during a hurricane.

Rachals said mobile homes are not made to withstand strong force winds.

If anyone in the Lee County are wants to seek shelter because of living in a mobile home can seek shelter at Lee County First Baptist Church.

Rachals said making sure the community is safe is his No.1 priority.

“Get somewhere it is a little bit safer. The size of this thing is growing, it is very strong. It will tear up mobile home parks real bad. It is important to find another

Small pets can be brought have to be kept in kennels.

Currently, the shelter at Lee County Baptist Church is only one open in the county.

