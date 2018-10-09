Lee Co. getting ready for Hurricane Michael

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael is moving fast and is expected to make land fall on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.
Lee County made preparations Monday to be ready to take on the storm.
David Forrester, Lee County chief of fire and emergency services, said the storm briefing was very helpful.
“We brought other government agencies together to do the storm briefing. It was from the natural weather services, giving us a timing and what to expect this event to bring," says Forrester.
Forrester said this storm is expected to bring damaging winds.
“Currently the track it’s on, we are expecting seventy-mile winds and five to seven inches of rain," said Forrester.
Lee County is working on getting shelters together for residents, Forrester said, but nothing is set yet.
“Once we continue to have these weather updates and briefings from the national weather services. We will put out if we have any shelters open in Lee County. In the past, some of the churches have opened shelters but at this time there are none scheduled," said Forrester.
Lee County law enforcement officials want residents to take this storm seriously.
“This is a very serious storm. We ask everyone to have plenty of water and food and stay off the roads. Please stay off the road ways," says Forrester.
