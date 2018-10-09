Hurricane Michael headed to Florida is classic October storm

Warm water is the fuel of hurricanes, and it is now about 2 degrees (about 1 degree Celsius) warmer than normal in the part of the Gulf of Mexico where Michael was Tuesday, McNoldy said. He said that's like giving a car premium gas instead of regular. Right before the storm makes landfall, the water it goes over will be 4 to 5 degrees (2.2 to 2.8 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal giving Michael "just an extra kick," he said.