HSFB confirmed schedule changes due to Hurricane Michael

(WALB) - Hurricane Michael will hit two days ahead of Friday night’s high school football kickoff, but schools are acting preemptively to push back games in case of prolonged power outages.
Here is the running list of schedule changes to football games originally scheduled for October 12th.
- Monroe @ Crisp County postponed to Saturday at 2 p.m. in Cordele
- Lanier County @ Irwin County postponed to Saturday at noon in Ocilla
- Camden County @ Colquitt County and Tift County @ Lowndes will now be played October 19th.
Region 1-7A is pushing its entire schedule back as all four teams have an open week between now and the end of the season.
