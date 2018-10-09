Grady Co. linemen prep for power outages

GRADY CO., GA (WALB) - Grady County residents are already seeing gusty wind and heavy rain Tuesday night from Hurricane Michael.
The Grady Electric Membership Corporation wrapped up final assessments Tuesday afternoon, which included safety checks on trucks and equipment to ensure they’re ready for potential power outages.
John Long, interim EMC general manager, said their consumer satisfaction is a top priority, but they first need to make sure their men are well prepared for this job.
The EMC already recruited linemen from a partnering EMC out of Tennessee to help get any downed lines repaired quickly.
“We’re looking at getting at least four, five-man crews and we got one six-man crew contractor," Long said. “And, really we are just going to have to wait it out, you know. We have a contractor who works for us and is available for any assistance we may need.”
Long said they have 13,000 consumers and 3,200 miles of power lines over multiple counties.
Linemen plan to start work at 6:30 Wednesday morning, but once wind speeds exceed 45 miles per hour they’ll suspend services.
