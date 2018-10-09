Gadson murder trial continues for second week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Medical doctors and witnesses took the stand Monday in a 2013 Albany murder trial.
Andrew Gadson, 24, is accused of the murder of Raymond Tilley, 68.
Jurors previously heard from those that treated Tilley after he was beaten with a metal object.
Tilley’s son took the stand as well last week, and he said that even with a team behind Tilley, there was nothing else they could do to help his father recover.
Gadson still remains before the judge.
For over three hours on Monday, the jury heard from Shemika Foster, the former lead investigator who worked this case five years ago. Foster recalled what the crime scene was like when she got the call after the violent assault.
Foster was the Albany Police Department’s lead investigator on the case in 2013.
Foster took the witness stand providing in-depth information on who and what was on the scene the night of the attack.
Tilley's family, and the jury was able to see pictures of the surveillance video and hear about the fingerprint findings.
The investigator also talked about the person they saw on that video after the attack occurred.
Foster said upon arrival, she saw a trail of blood along with Tilley’s truck near the Dinner Bell on August 12, 2013.
During the investigation, Foster said they saw someone in surveillance photos but it was after the attack occurred.
Foster said they also found a pipe on the scene and discovered Tilley’s keys and guns were missing.
“That picture was taken after the the actual assault of Mr. Tilley. That photograph and those videos, and still footage were done after the attack. So yes, the pictures you’re going to show is going to be of someone else, but that was done after the attack,” said Foster.
Foster revealed that 24 year-old Gadson told two men that Tilley was assaulted and robbed in 2013.
The investigator said Ronnie Hamilton Jr., who is said to have been Gadson’s friend at the time of the attack, was told about the attack.
Foster said Gadson told Hamilton he took $1,300 from Tilley, beat him up, and took Tilley’s two guns.
Officer Foster also said Leroy Wilson III, who was Gadson’s cellmate after being arrested in 2013, was told similar things in their jail cell.
“The juvenile was Mr. Gadson and Mr. Gadson provided the same number, $1,300 and two handguns to both parties,” said Foster.
Foster said during the attack, Wilson was in jail but, Hamilton was said to have stolen snacks from the Dinner Bell times before.
Both men denied knowing Gadson in front of the jury days ago on the witness stand.
But the jury was able to actually hear the interview where they provided all this information.
At the end of the day of Monday, a representative with the Dougherty County District Attorney’s office said Gadson took the stand to testify.
Gadson will be back on the witness stand on Tuesday and final arguments should take place on Wednesday, according to officials.
