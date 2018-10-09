Breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Today is the last day you have to prepare for Hurricane Michael. Muggy overnight transitions to Tropical Storms force winds as early as midday Wednesday. Rain becomes heavy by afternoon and evening. Winds gusts to Hurricane force. Tropical Storm conditions are expected overnight. Rain ends south to north Thursday and winds relax. Rain totals of 4 to 6 inches are expected and locally more. There's a slight risk of short-lived ef0-ef1 tornadoes. Widespread power outages are expected. Warm and muggy conditions end by Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Sunshine with highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60.