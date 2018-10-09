EgyptAir seeks to shift blame for Drew Barrymore interview

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Drew Barrymore attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre in New York. EgyptAir is trying to shift the blame to a local advertising agency for a bizarre article in its in-flight magazine purportedly based on an interview with actress Drew Barrymore. In a statement late Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 the airline said it has an agreement with Al-Ahram advertising agency, which edits articles and interviews for its in-flight magazine, Horus. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)