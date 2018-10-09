Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Dougherty County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael.
The declaration states, based on current weather predictions, that Dougherty County is “within a geographic area designated as being a Moderate Risk for multiple hazards including, potentially producing excessive rainfall of 4 to 8 inches and damaging winds (possibly up to 90 mph), large hail and possible isolated tornadoes.”
In preparation of the impact, the proclamation states, “Dougherty County must make every effort to be prepared to protect the essential needs of the pubic.”
The proclamation also states Dougherty County “is still recovering from the January Disasters,” which occurred January 2 and 22 in 2017.
The declaration orders the following:
- Dougherty County activates the county emergency operations plan.
- Emergency ordinances adopted by Dougherty County commission be operative.
- Emergency Management Director (EMA) and his or her designee authorized to open and operate the emergency operations center.
- EMA director request all necessary relief from the state as he or she deems appropriate.
The executive order for the declaration is valid for seven days, beginning Oct. 10 and ending Oct. 20 at 11:50 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.