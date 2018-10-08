Young girl aims to raise money to help fight crimes

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - A young girl in Sumter County wants to put a stop to crime happening in her community.
She was inspired to do this after a Dollar General in her neighborhood was robbed, and an employee was severely injured.
Elizabeth Arizmendi, 10, and her father Alex said that a change needs to come to their community.
“We have a lot of divisiveness in Sumter County, I want to see that get better. I want to see the crime rate go down,” said Alex.
Crimes like an incident that happened two weeks ago when a Dollar Store employee was badly injured after an armed robbery.
“Somebody needs to care that this happened to him and they need to get the people that done this to him and others like him off the street,” he explained.
That somebody is his little girl.
“She asked me ‘Dad, I hate that happened to Mr. Stone, can I give the police my money to help them catch the people that did this to him,’” he said.
“I got it from the Shiloh in plains and I actually waitresses there and I saved it cause daddy made me save it,” said Elizabeth.
But they wanted to do more. So they reached out to their local officials about starting a fundraiser called “Lizzy’s Friends” to raise the reward for those who help bring in suspects in crimes.
“If we can offer 5, 6, 800, whatever we had that we can offer to get these people off the street, that’s what we are going to do,” he said.
But to Lizzy, she’s helping out someone who she cares for in the community.
“He was so sweet and it made me feel very bad. I want to see our community come together and us help each other more with things like this and us be nicer and not do things, bad things, like that and maybe they can learn from their mistakes," she said.
Authorities are still looking for the two suspects in that armed robbery, so if you have any information contact the Americus Police Department.
If you would like to support Elizabeth’s cause, you can contact her father on Facebook.
