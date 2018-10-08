Why is it called the Georgia National Fair?

PERRY, GA (WALB) - A big question we keep getting is why the fair is named the Georgia National Fair and not the Georgia State Fair.
Well, we asked officials who tell us it’s all about the namesake.
National fairs also stand out because the location, the variety of events or shows they offer and the size of the actual fair, including more than 80 rides.
This one sits on 1,100 acres and is known all across the southeast.
“Once you go out into the fair world as we call it, you mention Georgia National Fair and they know who we are so we take pride in that and we are extremely proud of our facility, what we’ve done here to stake this name and make our claim as the Georgia National Fairgrounds for the past 29 years," said Keaton Walker, marketing director at the Georgia National Fair.
The Georgia State Fair wrapped up at the Atlanta Motor Speedway last week.
