Thomas Co. preps for Hurricane Matthew

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael is expected to start impacting Thomas County Wednesday afternoon.
One thing we know for sure, is the wind continues to strengthen as Hurricane Michael gets closer to the coast.
Thomas County Public Works is now providing up to eight sand bags per household in preparation for the hurricane.
There are five different locations in Thomas County that provides sand bags, all sites operate from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. until the storm passes.
Thomas County Fire Chief Chris Jones says Thomas County is expecting maximum sustained winds at 75 mph starting Wednesday.
The county is gearing up for the potential damages that typically comes with such strong winds.
“Our fuel availability for all of our vehicles. Obviously, we need to keep those up and running. Bulldozers and those type things to help clear our roads, and keep those in place," said Chris Jones.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Captain Steve Jones said anything can develop with this storm and they’re doing their best to be equipped for all possibilities.
“We need to be alarmed. Regardless of what it’s going to do, we need to raise our level and be prepared," said Steve Jones.
Chris Jones said they’re rotating their emergency response agencies to 12-hour shifts because they’re expecting them to be increasingly busy the next few days.
He also said after Tuesday’s briefing, they’ll decide whether or not to open storm shelters.
“Most of the time the storms comes in a little less than what we had anticipated. But, if you’re already up here and it comes down here then you don’t get caught as short handed," said Jones.
Thomas County should expect tropical storm conditions with minor river flooding.
Thomas County is currently under hurricane warning.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.