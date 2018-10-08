Tallahassee armed car jacking ends in Thomas Co.

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - A Tallahassee, Florida man and woman are in custody at the Thomas County Jail, with three remaining suspects still at large.
All five are in connection to a Saturday armed car jacking out of Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police alerted Thomas County deputies that a white stolen car and a black SUV were headed their way.
Capt. Steve Jones, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said officers knew the direction of the stolen car because it had a tracking device.
Jones said one deputy followed the lead and saw a man and two cars fitting the description at a Flash Foods.
“He sees the two vehicles in question and no other law enforcement, but he had the fore thought to see what was going on, quickly recognize the suspect from the description, and as he jumped into the black SUV and abandoned the white focus there. He immediately got in behind him and gave chase," said Jones.
Jones said the black SUV eventually crashed into a concrete porch.
Three passengers ran off, but deputies managed to arrest the remaining two.
Jones said it was later determined that the black SUV was also stolen. Both cars have been returned to their owners.
Breona Williams and Brandon Williams are at the county jail waiting for their arraignment.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.